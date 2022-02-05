Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,570,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

