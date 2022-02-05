Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,328,534.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.

Thryv stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

