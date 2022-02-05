Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.13. 2,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

