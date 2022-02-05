TokenPocket 1-Day Volume Tops $445,624.00 (TPT)

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $63.20 million and $445,624.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPocket has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

TokenPocket Coin Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro . TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP

Buying and Selling TokenPocket

