Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$62.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $38.72 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9977 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

