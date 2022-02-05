TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

