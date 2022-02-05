Traders Buy Large Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Shares of ESMT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

