Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $30,825.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

