Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $30,825.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
