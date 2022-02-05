Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.