Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Update

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

