Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,316,000 after buying an additional 288,671 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44.

