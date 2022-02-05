Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in MasTec by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in MasTec by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MasTec by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $84.84 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

