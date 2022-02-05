Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $369.75 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $288.08 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.34. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

