Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

