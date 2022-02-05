Trias (TRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00111509 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

