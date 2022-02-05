Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Up 4%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08. 20,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 43,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$190.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.03.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

