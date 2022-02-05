Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON EBOX opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

