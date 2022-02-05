Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.82) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.78.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

