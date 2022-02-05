Truist Financial Comments on Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $14.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.09.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $146.86 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

