TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 300.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300.83 ($4.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TT Electronics stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.09). The stock had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,279. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.40 million and a PE ratio of 39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

