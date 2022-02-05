Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $57.35. 5,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 954,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Specifically, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock worth $9,136,601. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

