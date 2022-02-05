UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £163.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.82) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.00) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.42) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($229.77) to £171.90 ($231.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($259.48) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £162.70 ($218.75).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £105.80 ($142.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £110.61 and its 200 day moving average is £127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.26) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($264.60).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

