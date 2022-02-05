Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $320.18 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $320.18 million and $10.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00769470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00235641 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020422 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

