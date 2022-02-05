Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,627,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,006.4 days.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $100.99.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

