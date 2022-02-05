Unifty Price Tops $11.88 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Unifty has a market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $11.88 or 0.00028647 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.21 or 0.07249151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,439.97 or 0.99961279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006557 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

