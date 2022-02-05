United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

