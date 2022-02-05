United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $240.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.