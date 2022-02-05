University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB)’s share price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

