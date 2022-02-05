Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $105.79, but opened at $98.98. Upstart shares last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 32,436 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

