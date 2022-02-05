US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.