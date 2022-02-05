US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,218,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

