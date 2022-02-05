US Bancorp DE Has $283,000 Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $865.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

