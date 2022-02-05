US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,733 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

