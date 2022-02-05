US Bancorp DE Sells 1,518 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.