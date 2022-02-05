US Bancorp DE Sells 5,287 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,775 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

