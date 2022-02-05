US Bancorp DE Sells 68 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,296,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $150.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

