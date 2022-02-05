US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.73 billion and the lowest is $7.56 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. 2,047,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,357. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.