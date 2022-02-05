US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 235.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth $139,000.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.