USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

