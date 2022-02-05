V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001045 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042613 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00111253 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
