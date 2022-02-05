VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 208,995 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.