VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 208,995 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.