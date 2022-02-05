VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 209,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,258,453 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $38.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 402,039 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,267 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

