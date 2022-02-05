Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.48. 15,478,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

