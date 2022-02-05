Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.96

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.96 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 36493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

