Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.19

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 37205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

