Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.48 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

