Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.