Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 407,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.78 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.