Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.32

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.32 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.69). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.62), with a volume of 133,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jerry Randall purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,333.42).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.