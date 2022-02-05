Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -200.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

